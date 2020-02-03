This story was published in the Feb. 3, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
BOISE — University of Idaho President Ernest Hartung asked the Idaho Board of Regents to resolve the Big Sky question at the conclusion of its meeting Friday. But in some of the most spirited debate of its term, the board not only stalled him for presumably another month but apparently weakened Idaho’s chances of leaving the conference as well.
The board did not elaborate on the hazy details of its decision, which left university officials, the press and some board members puzzled over the ramifications. It does appear, though, the university must now secure Boise State College’s and Idaho State University’s blessing before it can bid farewell to the Big Sky Conference.
And it is safe to assume that the Vandals will be playing and recruiting under Big Sky regulations for next season.
Nobody seemed happy with the action, but here’s what happened:
In a split decision, the regents’ executive committee introduced a motion charging Hartung with “developing a plan for the resolution of its financial problems in athletics, consistent with the interests of its sister Idaho institutions as well as its own” and predicated no increase in appropriated funds,
A. L. Alford Jr. of Lewiston and J. D. McCollum of Twin Falls brought the motion to the board’s attention at the termination of its two-day meeting. The other member of the executive committee, Dr. J. P. Munson of Sandpoint, said he was not in full accord with the motion.
Hartung said his athletic director, Ed Knecht, needed some indication on the board’s part as to whether the school’s request to leave the Big Sky would be honored. It had been turned down at an October meeting in Pocatello, but since that time the university said such a move was needed in order to resolve its athletic financial difficulties.
Scheduling would be different depending upon which route the university followed, said Knecht, adding that the university has “gone beyond the realm of rearranging schedules for next fall and possibly the 1974 season.”
Munson was the first to object to the executive committee’s resolution, saying it turns over too much power to the university.
“We can’t give him (Hartung) carte blanche to go out and develop a plan,” insisted Deaton.
It was suggested the motion be changed to include Boise State College and Idaho State University in the development of a plan for Idaho instead of a solely Idaho-developed plan “consistent with the interests of its sister schools.”
McCollum and Alford heatedly opposed the change, presumably because there’s a good chance BSC and ISU would never tolerate Idaho’s leaving the Big Sky.
With tempers heating up, McCollum called for the question. A roll call vote was taken. For the motion were Alford, McCollum, Kenneth Thatcher of Idaho Falls and Dr. John Swartley of Boise. Against were Munson, Janet Hay of Nampa and Supt. of Public Instruction D. F. Engelking. ... making it 4 to 3 in favor when Deaton exercised his seldom used vote and deadlocked it.
Expressing exasperation Swartley, whose vote until Friday was considered against Idaho, declared “Your (Deaton’s) chance to break the deadlock ...”
“I vote for it if you get more explicit,” retorted Deaton.
“You show me where we can get more explicit than this,” said Alford as he pointedly offered Deaton the written motion.
Munson said the motion needed to be reworded to be more specific in regard to the other two institutions.
Director of Office of Higher Education Milton Small said the real issue was that Idaho State and Boise State were totally opposed to Idaho leaving the Big Sky and increasing its number of scholarships awarded for football. “It happens they won’t play Idaho,” warned Small.
The Board’s planning committee was instructed to act as a referee and a substitute motion was introduced by Munson. It read:
“That the Planning Committee of the State Board of Education, in conjunction with the administration of the three Idaho schools of higher education involved in the Big Sky Conference, develop a plan for the resolution of problems in athletics that exist at all the schools predicated upon the expenditure of not more appropriated funds than are to be budgeted for fiscal 1974 in athletics.”
It passed without opposition, although McCollum refused to vote on grounds he didn’t know what was the difference between the two resolutions.
The original motion, theoretically, would have allowed Hartung to pull out of the Big Sky if that was what was necessary to cut athletic deficits. Some board members, apparently aware of this, were jumpy.
But the second resolution may end up at the other end of the spectrum. Presumably, Idaho must have the concurrence of its sister schools before the board will approve a plan of action, probably at its next meeting. It is doubtful that the most vociferous opponents of the Vandals pulling out of the conference will suddenly have a change of heart.
“I can’t understand the whole thing,” said Knecht as he left the meeting. “I don’t know what they said.”
In effect, Hartung and Knecht must receive permission from the other two schools in order to leave the Big Sky. The Planning Committee began secret sessions on the matter late Friday.