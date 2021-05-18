This story was published in the May 18, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Idaho liquor laws have “grown like Topsy” and need revision, Warner C. Mills, Boise, director of the state liquor law enforcement division, said yesterday.
Addressing the Idaho Restaurant & Beverage Ass’n Mills said the laws contain inequities and in some cases create unnecessary enforcement problems for the state and for bar and tavern owners alike. He also suggested that more uniform liquor laws in the various states could lessen confusion for the traveling public.
Mills said under present laws, certain liquor licenses can be issued to an establishment within a city limits which do not count on the limitations for licenses for that city. “We have one case where one licensee pays $300 while another pays $1,250. You might wish to look into this inequity,” he said.
He said later that state liquor licenses issued to lake resorts are examples of this inequity. Lake resort license fees are based on county population and usually are $200 to $400 a year, even though they might be within a city where the fee is higher, Licenses for airport bars also aren’t counted on the liquor license limitation which is based on population. But the bar at Lewiston Airport, inside the city limits, pays the city fee.
Mills told his audience the divergence in hours during which beer and liquor may be sold also creates “unnecessary problems. You can open up to sell beer (at 7 a.m.) but you can’t sell liquor for three hours,” he said. By making the hours coincide, “you could aid yourself as well as lessen problems of enforcement,” he added.
New Hearing Procedure
Mills said a new procedure for administrative hearings on license suspensions, revocations, and refusals which went into effect last January “was fully intended by the Legislature to be a better way.” But he said bar and tavern owners can lose their rights by not responding to their notice to appear.
Previously, the owner had the right of a district court review of a notice to suspend, revoke or refuse a license. Under the new law, the department notifies the license holder of a proposed order and informs him he may have a hearing by the Department of Law Enforcement. If the license holder wishes a court reporter, he must furnish one and must also furnish a transcript to the department. Hearings also are held at Boise as the Legislature failed to pass appropriations to administer the new act, Mills said.
He said one problem of an administrative hearing is that the hearing officer is appointed “by a department that has already judged you.”
To be sure, he said, if the penalty is imposed after the hearing and the license holder considers himself aggrieved, he can take the matter to district court. But he said none has so far.
Of the 35 suspensions ordered since the new law took effect, only seven hearings have been held, he told the group. “Some failed to request a hearing,” he said. “Some said, ‘Don’t go any farther. We’ll take the penalty.’ ”