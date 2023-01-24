Salt Lake City, Jan. 22 —(AP)—Idaho in 1949 remained the nation’s largest producer of silver and zinc and ranged second only to Missouri in lead production. The U.S. bureau of mines, in preliminary figures released here covering metal mining in Idaho last year, said the state’s comparative position was maintained despite declines in production of most metals.
Value Is Down
Total value of metals extracted from Idaho ores and gravels for the year dropped to $55,616,100, a decline of $12,142,190 or 18 per cent from 1948.
The value of the gold produced was $2,768,500 or five per cent of the total; silver $8,805,650 or 16 per cent of the total; copper $541,750. one per cent; lead $24,517,800 or 44 per cent, and zinc $18,982,400 or 34 per cent.
Output of ore dropped from 3,931,846 tons in 1948 to about 3-million tons in 1949.
Two Areas Lead
The report showed that about 96 per cent of the zinc-lead ore and old tailings, 75 per cent of the lead ore, and nearly all of the silver ore and zinc and old slag came from 64 properties in the Coeur d’Alene mining district of north Idaho. About 97 per cent of the gold ore came from the yellow pine district at Stibnite, Valley county.
Placer mining for gold declined. Ten dredges recovered about 15,800 fine ounces of gold in Idaho in 1949 compared with production of 20,264 fine ounces by dredges in 1948, for a decline in placer production of about 4,500 ounces. About 68 per cent of the gold produced In Idaho was recovered from the gold-silver-antimony ore from the Yellow Pine mine at Stibnite, and 19 per cent from dredges in the Boise basin, Elk City and Yankee Fork district.
Large placer operations were suspended during the year at Centerville, Idaho, and at Elk City.
The Bradley Mining company nearly doubled its 1948, gold output. Second high producer of gold in 1949 was the Idaho-Canadian dredging company at Idaho City, followed by the Warren Dredging company at Elk City, Jordan Placers near Sunbeam, Talache mines at Atlanta and Triumph Mining company at Triumph.
Sunshine Leads
Silver Sunshine mine in the Coeur d’Alene region remained the largest producer of silver. It was followed by Bunker Hill & Sullivan, Polaris, Silver Dollar, Page, Day Mines, Inc., Triumph, Lucky Friday, Star, Morning, Sydney, Silver Summit, Silver Syndicate and Bunker Hill & Sullivan tailing properties, in that order. The Coeur d’Alene area, in which all of the big producers except the Triumph are located, produced 92 per cent of the state’s silver last year.
Largest copper producers were Sunshine, Bunker Hill & Sullivan, Polaris, Silver Dollar and Triumph properties, all in the Coeur d’Alenes except Triumph.
Bunker Hill & Sullivan remained the largest lead producer, followed by the Page, Day Mines, Inc., Star, Morning, Sydney, Sunshine, Triumph, Bunker Hill & Sullivan tailings and Frisco. Those ten properties produced about 85 per cent of the state’s total lead output. About 93 per cent of the state’s total came from the Coeur d’Alene area.
Star Produces Zino The Star mine near Burke in the Coeur d’Alene area remained the largest zinc producer, followed by the Page, Day Mine, Inc., Morning, Sydney, Bunker Hill & Sullivan, Frisco. Spokane-Idaho and Highland-Surprise and Bunker Hill Smelter slag dump. Those ten mines, all in the Cot\r d’Alenes, produced 85 per cent of the state total. Only about four per cent of the state’s zinc total came from properties outside the Coeur d’Alenes.
The report showed the Coeur d’Alene region produced metals valued at about S49,876,400 in 1949, a drop of $12,292,555 or 20 per cent from 1948 levels.
This story was published in the Jan. 24, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.