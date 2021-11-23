This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
SEATTLE — Gov. Robert E. Smylie of Idaho, touring the site of the 1962 Seattle Century 21 Exposition with Alfred R. Rochester, executive director, confirmed acceptance of April 24, 1962, as Idaho day at the fair.
Governor Smylie, who will be an honored guest that day, said the state will be represented by 115 high school bandsmen. The invitation had been extended by Washington Gov. Albert D. Rosellini.
Ceremonies honoring Idaho will take place in the Plaza of States, which fronts on a $250,000 fountain. The program will include the raising of the Idaho flag and unveiling of the state plaque.