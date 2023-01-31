Grangeville, Jan. 30 — The latest type of microfilming camera went into operation in the Idaho county recorder’s office this weekend, to record on 35 mm. film all documents pertaining to real estate transfers.
The camera, property of Inland Abstract company, was installed at the courthouse Friday. Two pages of the oversized county record books can be filmed in one exposure, and the recording job should be completed by the middle of the week, clerks said.
Additional documents will be photographed as filed.
The microfilm when developed will be cut into small segments and the tiny reproduction of each document, will be attached to a quick-sorting file card system in the abstract company’s office, where it will be available for checking validity of titles of Idaho county real estate. A special viewing type of projector enlarges the tiny films to easily-read pictures.
Two Sons Born
General hospital at Grangeville today reported the births of two baby boys over the weekend. Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Walden, Stites, became parents of a son, James Michael, Friday; a son named Kenneth Gerald was born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Cowger of Clearwater, Saturday.
Truck Plates Arrive
Idaho county truck owners can now secure 1950 license plates, Mrs. Josie Garets, county assessor, reported today. The long overdue shipment of license tags arrived at the courthouse at noon today.
Only passenger car licenses have been available since tags first went on sale Jan. 3.
Mrs. Garets said she now had licenses for every type of vehicle except trailers and motorcycles.
This story was published in the Jan. 31, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.