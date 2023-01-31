Grangeville, Jan. 30 — The latest type of microfilming camera went into operation in the Idaho county recorder’s office this weekend, to record on 35 mm. film all documents pertaining to real estate transfers.

The camera, property of Inland Abstract company, was installed at the courthouse Friday. Two pages of the oversized county record books can be filmed in one exposure, and the recording job should be completed by the middle of the week, clerks said.

