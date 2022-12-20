Idaho assistant grid coach to join Sweeney at Fresno

This story was published in the Dec. 20, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Updated: December 20, 2022 @ 12:18 am
---
MOSCOW — Dennis Erickson, offensive coordinator on the University of Idaho football coaching staff, has resigned to take a similar position under former Washington State Coach Jim Sweeney at Fresno State.
Erickson’s departure from Idaho was announced jointly Friday by Vandal head Coach Ed Troxel and Sweeney, who resigned from WSU Nov. 30 and took the job at Fresno 10 days later.
Offensive line coach John McMahon has been named to replace Erickson as Vandal offensive coordinator. A search to fill the fourth spot on the coaching staff will begin immediately, an Idaho spokesman said.
Erickson, 28, will be working at Fresno for the man who recruited and coached him at Montana State University.
Under Sweeney, Erickson quarterbacked the Bobcats to three straight Big Sky Conference titles in the late 1960s. He earned all-conference and honorable mention Little All-America status and still holds several MSU records.
“I feel awful bad about his going because he’s been such an asset to our offense,” Troxel said. During Erickson’s two years of coaching the Vandal veer attack set many school records, including standards for rushing and total offense this past season.
‘He’s an outstanding young coach who has a tremendous future in front of him,” Troxel said. “I feel good about being able to help him start his career as a college football coach. I know he’ll be a tremendous asset to Jim Sweeney’s staff and program.”
McMahon, 38, will serve as both offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Troxel said he will have more to say later about realignment of his staff.
Erickson’s ties with Sweeney extend beyond his playing days at Montana State. He was a graduate assistant for Sweeney in 1969 and his father. Robert “Pinky” Erickson of Everett, was a Cougar assistant coach during the early part of Sweeney’s eight-year stretch at WSU.
