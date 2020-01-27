This story was published in the Jan. 27, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
St. Helens, Ore., Jan. 26. —(AP)— With the hardest part of its task of opening a water route through fields of ice in the Columbia river from east of Vancouver, Wash., to the sea before it, the coast guard cutter Northland docked here today after ramming its way through ice barriers from Puget island where it spent last night.
The coast guard cutter took aboard Captain Orin Shepherd, Columbia river pilot, preparatory to its work tomorrow of opening the ice fields between here and Vancouver. The craft bucked ice in the Willamette slough district today.
Ferry Service Restored.
Ice between Rainier and Longview was broken sufficiently to enable restoration of ferry service between the two towns tomorrow. Ice jams, which formed on the Washington side of the river fringing the ferry slips, were shattered.
Between St. Helens and Vancouver ice has formed in a hard mass and in some portions the river water cannot be seen. In this kind of ice the steamer W. R. Lang, loaded with $30,000 worth of paper from Camas, Wash., mills is stranded east of Vancouver.
Tender Continues Trip.
The lighthouse tender Rose, which followed the Northland yesterday and unloaded supplies of groceries to Puget island, Altoona, Cathlamet, Pilot Rock and Brookfield, the fishing villages which had been marooned for more than a week, resumed its upriver trip today from Puget island. Only one stop was made today by the Rose. That was at Skamokawa, where groceries and grain were lowered over the side of the vessel.
The Rose also docked here and probably will return downriver tomorrow.
Longview Cutter Busy.
Longview, Jan. 26. — The coast guard cutter Northland, which yesterday brought relief to isolated Puget sound island and other points in the lower Columbia river district, reached here early today and cut through the ice cakes in Longview harbor.
The ice breaker proceeded upstream shortly after noon for St. Helens, Ore., and Vancouver. The cutter also broke the ice at the Rainier, Ore., ferry slip so that service may be resumed between Rainier and Longview tomorrow. The cutter spent last night at Puget Sound island and was scheduled to arrive at Vancouver late today.
Ice Thickens.
The ice was becoming thicker as the Northland proceeded up the river and doubt was expressed that the ship would be able to free the W. R. Lang, river steamer frozen in near Vancouver. Weather forecasts offered little relief, as continued cold weather was predicted. It was hoped that the cutter would be able to break the ice on the river near the interstate bridge at Vancouver, the safety of which was believed threatened.