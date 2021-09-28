This story was published in the Sept. 28, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Did you see D. W. Griffith’s “Dream Street” at the Liberty theatre yesterday afternoon or evening, or were you one of the hundreds disappointed at gaining admittance in the evening, at either show?
However, this may be, if you missed “Dream Street” you missed the picture-wonder of the present day, and if you missed it you missed hearing an orchestral accompaniment that bewitching in its entirety, though weird at times, this in-keeping with the score arranged especially for this production. And furthermore, if you did not see this greatest of modern-day romantic comedies you owe it to yourself to attend this afternoon’s performance, or either of those this evening. “Dream Street” was heralded to the skies with its coming, and it fulfilled every expectation. It is merely another of Griffith’s achievements, that’s all.
For one to pay respects to the cast as to their exceptional ability cannot be done. Every member was carefully selected for his or her part, a step Griffith always takes, and no finer pieces, of screen craft could be witnessed.
As to the scenery, it is best to ask any one of the hundreds present yesterday. It is more than could be desired. It is Griffith-like from start to finish, and the public knows what that meant.
Bringing “Dream Street” to Lewiston is another forward step for the Liberty, whose management promised the people the best in pictures and are fulfilling this promise. The comforts of the theatre, the attractiveness of the place the quality of pictures shown — all these appeal, and the response on the part of the theatre-going public proves it. There are so many big things in store for Liberty patrons that everyone may look forward to reading in their advertisements attractions that will prompt me to say, “My, see what’s coming to the Liberty.”
Now, “Dream Street” will be repeated today. The afternoon performance starts at 2 o’clock, and the two evening performances at 7 and 9.
Preceding the great feature Harold Lloyd, Bebe Daniels and “Snub” Pollard make their appearances in “The Tin,” a re-issue of their great comedy.
It is with particular pride that the Liberty management announces to its patrons that regular prices prevail for this attraction, although, as readers of papers printed in the larger cities, well know, 55 cents to $1.10 were the charges in force.
Children 5 cents and one cent tax in the afternoon, and ten cents and one cent tax in the evening; adults 37 cents plus three cents tax at all performances. These are the Liberty charges.