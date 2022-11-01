Hundreds Knock On Doors In Annual Trick-Or-Treat Ritual

HI THERE, SPOOKY — Her frienc, Lucille Clark, within easy reach, Kathy Long reached out gingerly last night to get acquainted with a ghost on the lawn of E. Tom Long at 1258 6th St. The ghost, cornstalk and pumpkins were part of Long's Halloween display. Lucille, 10, and Kathy, 4. were among hundreds of Clarkston youngsters trick or treating last night.

This story was published in the Nov. 1, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

---

Tags

Recommended for you