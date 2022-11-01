Hundreds Knock On Doors In Annual Trick-Or-Treat Ritual

HI THERE, SPOOKY — Her frienc, Lucille Clark, within easy reach, Kathy Long reached out gingerly last night to get acquainted with a ghost on the lawn of E. Tom Long at 1258 6th St. The ghost, cornstalk and pumpkins were part of Long's Halloween display. Lucille, 10, and Kathy, 4. were among hundreds of Clarkston youngsters trick or treating last night.
This story was published in the Nov. 1, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Hundreds of masked and cos-turned trick-or-treaters on the move, a record turnout for a Halloween party at Asotin and a drive for a Tri-State Hospital free bed fund marked Halloween last night in Asotin County.
Patrols were intensified by authorities in both Clarkston and Asotin during the night to guard against vandalism.
Police Chief Leo Hellings said two extra men were deputized for a total of five patrolling Clarkston. Four cars were operated. At Asotin, Sheriff Hugh Curry and Depuity Ingvald Aas were both working into the early morning hours.
The Asotin Lions Club, sponsoring its annual party for the town’s youngsters at the Lions Hall, drew by far the largest crowd in the history of the long-standing annual affair. More than 250 turned out for cider and doughnuts, games and races and a movie.
In Clarkston, children from 10 Protestant churches traveled over the city in a “trick or treat” drive to raise funds to pay for free beds at Tri-State Hospital for those needing care and unable to pay for it.
The drive lasted an hour and the children then returned to their separate churches for games and refreshments.