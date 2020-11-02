Hull Declares FDR’s Election Would Safeguard Peace Of U.S.

This story was published in the Nov. 2, 1940, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington, Nov. 1. — (AP) — Secretary of State Cordell Hull declared tonight that the reelection of President Roosevelt could “in the fullest possible measure assure the security and safeguard the peace of this country.”
Hull urged a “continuity of national leadership” and asserted that “President Roosevelt’s record of unremitting labor for peace, of ceaseless efforts to keep war away from this country and this hemisphere can not be blacked out by any attacks on his sincerity and good faith.”
He spoke over the red and blue networks of the National Broadcasting company and the Mutual Broadcasting system.
Vigorously defending Roosevelt foreign policy, he declared it would “be a tragedy” for the election to “turn on spurious and counterfeit issues * * * artificially created to mislead the voters.”
War Charges Untrue
“Outstanding is the wholly unwarranted and utterly vicious charge that the president is ‘leading us into war,’” he said.
On the contrary, he asserted, “this country is being entrenched against war.”
“We are creating the weapons and the organization needed, first, to discourage would-be assailants and, second, should we be assailed, to repel assaults.” he continued.
“We are warning out people of danger to this country should other nations which are under assault go down. We are making available access to the resources and the products of this country to countries under assault whose survival is important to our own security.”
The secretary of state declared that the “conquering nations” had “fixed no limits for their program of conquest” and were “desperately struggling to seize control of the oceans as an essential means of achieving and maintaining their conquest of the other continents.”
“This country,” he continued, “and the other American countries are in no way different in the eyes of the would-be conquerors from those which they have already overrun and already overrunning — except that we would offer, were they to conquer us, a richer prize.
“Already they have conquered countries which have colonial possessions in this hemisphere. Should they attempt to exercise jurisdiction or control over these possessions, or any of them, the menace to the United States and to every American country would be too obvious.”
This country, he said, “must have a government which clearly recognizes the dangers and difficulties which confronts us; which dares to tell the country that they exist and what they are; which makes adequate provision to meet them; which is steadfast in purpose and persistent in action; which has the invaluable asset of experience.”
“Under the leadership of President Roosevelt, this country has such a government,” he asserted.