This story was published in the Jan. 11, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Detailed workings of the CWA program in Nez Perce county were explained by George E. Erb, disbursing officer, in a talk yesterday noon before the Kiwanis club meeting. He said, in part:
“There are 15 projects in this county, that came under the direction of the county relief committee at which H. E. Baker is chairman, and this committee has practical control of the money spent in this county. For each project there is a foreman and a timekeeper. The foreman and timekeeper have a permanent job while the work lasts and work six days a week. The foreman gets $36 a week and the timekeeper gets $25 a week. The laborers work six hours a day five days in the week and get 55¢ an hour. The foreman and timekeeper deal directly with the Boise office.
Allocation of $51,000.
“The disbursing officer is allocated certain sums and cannot pay out beyond that amount. Thus far a total of $51,000 has been allocated to this county and the total amount checked out is $45,569.89. The county projects include the cemetery in Lewiston, the Snake river grade, the fairgrounds, Sixteenth street, Garden gulch, Arrow and Juliaetta, Gifford-Myrtle, Peck-Melrose, Waha roads, Sweetwater-Webb, and Soldiers Meadow irrigation projects and normal school grounds.
“Two men and two women are employed in the local CWA office and two in the local federal employment office. Last month 592 men were employed. Under the civil works service program, 36 women can be employed in this county. Fourteen were employed last week and it is expected that the full number will be working next week.
Much Red Tape.
“The payroll week begins on Friday morning and ends Thursday night. There are many intricate details in making the payments with the checks that come in triplicate form and in sheets of five each that cannot be separated. Full explanation must be made and certified to of any errors, mistakes or changes of any kind. The disbursing officer himself is an employe of the United States treasurer, not of the CWA. Leon Lequime has been appointed supervising officer, but the disbursing officer is responsible for any mistakes that he may make. The actual drawing of checks is only one-third of the work. Reports in great detail, are sent to several officials. Many complications can arise.
“In order to get work a man must apply to the federal employment office of which Jac Running is manager, and the men who register can be put on for a limited time. Mistakes and misunderstandings are unavoidable but these are adjusted as far as possible.”
Henry DeYoung, new club president, took office yesterday, and the program was in Charge of a committee of which Dr. Walter Braddock is chairman.