This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
RADNOR, Pa. — Nearly two in three Americans often watch TV while eating dinner and one in four adults would not give up the tube for $1 million, according to a poll.
The survey commissioned by TV Guide magazine found 23 percent would give up all television watching permanently for $25,000, but 46 percent would have to be paid at least $1 million, and 25 percent would not do it even then.
The poll found men twice as likely as women to hold the remote control — 41 percent to 19 percent. The zapper was said to be shared in 27 percent of homes, with the rest saying they don’t know or don’t have remote control.
While 63 percent of all adults surveyed often watch TV while eating, the proportion was 76 percent among 18- to 24-year-olds.
As for how much TV is watched, 17 percent said they watched less than seven hours weekly, 29 percent watched seven to 14 hours and 22 percent watched 15 to 21 hours. However, the magazine noted people tend to underreport their viewing.
The survey also found more viewers are offended by too much violence (37 percent) than too much sex (27 percent), lack of creativity (14 percent), too many reruns (11 percent) or too many commercials (7 percent).
There also is an age gap on attitudes toward sex on television. Surprisingly, a higher proportion of younger viewers (32 percent) than older Americans (22 percent) find explicit sex more objectionable than excessive violence, according to the survey.
Four of five respondents said they were watching less television than they did a couple years ago, but 12 percent said they felt guilty about the amount they watched.
The results published in the Oct. 10 issue are based on a national telephone poll of 1,007 adults June 6-11.
by Peter D. Hart Research Associates Inc. of Washington. Results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.