Spokane, Aug. 25. —(AP)— Housewives washed their dishes in moonshine, and the forbidden liquid sprayed out of nozzles onto grateful lawns at Windsor community today. All of which formed a pretty mystery for the sheriff’s force.
It came to light when one of the dishwashing housewives brought a bottle of her dishwater to the sheriff’s office.
“Um,” observed a deputy, “moonshine. How come?”
At Windsor he found the water supply normally came from a community well, capped by a tall tower and tank. Neighboring faucets all oozed moonshine.
Liquor in Pump.
The deputy drew a bucket of liquid out of the well. It was water. He turned on the power pump and it pumped liquor, quantities of it.
In the tower the mystery was solved. It once had served as a distillery. The operators had dumped all their liquor during a previous raid on the community, and somehow The whiskey had seeped into the drill hole into which the pipe leading to the pump was placed.
By nightfall, the sheriff saw to it that only sparkling water came out of the hole.
This story was published in the Aug. 26, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.