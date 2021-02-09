This story was published in the Feb. 9, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Are the horse breeders of Idaho actually asking that free enterprise principles be reined in and that horse racing be given artificial government protection from the competition?
So it would seem. Once again in the current session of the Legislature those interested in horse racing seek protection from dog racing tracks. Horse breeders are unhappy with the development of a dog track near Coeur d’Alene. And some of them now seek to reverse last year’s approval of parimutuel gambling on dog races. They say it was authorized under false pretenses, which may be so. But more significantly, they contend that if dog racing is permitted, it could interfere with what they say is a $300 million industry in the state.
How? The only one way it could interfere is by being more popular than horse racing, or by taking a share of the betting business away from horse racing. Horse racing would have some competition, and interference with natural market forces is what these fair weather friends of capitalism are asking.
A bill supported by horse racing people to prevent dog racing is akin to a bill advocated by movie theaters to eliminate television.
The prime question is what the people of Idaho want. And that is simply decided. Permit both dog and horse tracks and let the people settle the matter with their patronage. — B.H.