This story was published in the April 27, 1926, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
(By Planting Committee.)
In planning your garden or grounds, you must first have plenty of yard space and shade either with the large lot or the small. Then with plenty of flowers for color, for the house and for giving away. A lawn sown now will soon be green. Consider views from the house on all sides and vice versa. The whole yard and garden should be well thought out and planned before actual work is started. Let your driveways and paths be direct, wasting as little space as possible.
Whatever you do do not above all, cut up your lawn with flower beds or individual shrubs and trees dotted here and there. A nice specimen of magnolia (an example is the beautiful one in the yard of Mrs. J.M. Bonner which is always so lovely about Easter time each year): flowering crabapple, a beautiful Japanese maple, or any other attractive shrub-like tree, can be placed to good advantage by itself on the lawn.
Group shrubs about the base of the house in angles formed by porches, etc., along the sides of the yard or as a background. In grouping shrubs do not use too many kinds in one group; and be sure to place the smaller ones in front and on the outer edge. Find out their ultimate heights when fully grown and allow their proper space for growth from the beginning.
If the clothes line or any other unattractive object shown from the street or front, put a row of Persian lilacs, privet, spirias, or other good shrubs across the side yard and near the back of the house. Another beautiful combination would be a lattice fence with climbing roses; Silver Moon, Alida Lovett, American pillar, Mary Wallace and Paul’s scarlet climbers, are excellent.
For the small front yard do not plant a large growing maple, pine or other large tree, as in a few years nothing will grow, even grass, under them. Trees in the parking will give enough shade.
Conrad F. Meyer and the Rugosa roses make wonderful hedges. Put the rose bed in the back yard where it will have plenty of sun. The lovely Hugonis, Austrian copper and few other roses may be used as shrubs.
For the border use perennial plants, though a few such as the tall growing delphiniums, fox gloves, Michaelmas daisies, bocconia. are excellent to plant in the spaces between newly planted shrubbery, giving a good effect before the shrubbery fills out.
You will want a shady place to sit in the hot weather, which will be given by planting a weeping willow, honey locust or other quick growing tree in the back yard. If you live in a rented home and have spent all you can spend on a new home or are too late to plant the permanent things this spring, just plant a packet each of wild cucumber and scarlet bean seed where the vines can cover porch, pergoia, garage or back fence. They will be in bloom in less than two months and wherever they are the humming birds will be found also. Morning glory seeds make rapid growth, too. Castor oil beans and common hemp grow rapidly and make quite a bit of shade.
Some annuals make good hedges, and one c an work out endless color schemes for base and border planting, as well as having an abundance of flowers for cutting. The low growing sweet alyssum makes a perfect edging for paths or terraces and begins to bloom soon after coming up. When it gets shabby with seed in July or August, shear it back with scissors and in two weeks it will be a thing of beauty again.
The planting committee recommends that all through the season you observe especially good plantings, individual shrubs, trees and color combinations. Make note of them to help you in your planting next fall and spring. For information in things you wish to know or names of plants or suggestions, call 583-J or 1195-J. Information will be given gladly to anyone desiring it.