This story was published in the Nov. 15, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Clarkston Holy Family Catholic Church will hold its annual bazaar and turkey dinner event today and tomorrow.
The turkey dinner, which is featured on the two-day event, will be served tomorrow from noon until 6 p.m. A total of 700 guests were served at the last annual event, Mrs. Claire Simons, publicity director, reported. Preparations are being made for serving as many this year, she said. The Altar Society is in charge.
The two-day event will open with a public social hour tonight at 8. Refreshments will be served, The bazaar booths, including the fancy work booth, antique and bargain booth and many others. A social hour will also be held tomorrow night.
A kiddy carnival has been added to other events this year and will be held in the basement of the church. Prizes will be won from Christmas trees and there will be a gold fish throw and other attractions planned for the children. The kiddy carnival will be open the same hours as the bazaar and will be sponsored by the Mothers Club of the Holy Family School, under the direction of Mrs. Elmer Reeves.
Mrs. Pete Nathe will be in charge of the antique bargain booth; Mrs. Charles Rimmelspacher will be in charge of the fancy work booth; the Holy Names Society in charge of the country store.