This story was published in the April 6, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — “Our history in the next decade may not only be recorded by the press — it may also be credited to or blamed upon the press,” R.J. Bruning, editor and publisher of tho North Idaho Press, Wallace said Friday evening.
Bruning, banquet speaker at the 22nd annual high school journalism banquet at the University of Idaho, spoke on The Power of the Press. He said that a good journalist today must be better educated than any man in any other profession — and his education will never end. “His is the responsibility of educating the mass of people who today wield the greatest power of any people in history — the free vote.
“Whether or not our form of free government survives depends upon how strong, how free, and how competent is the press of his country. The power of the press is almost unlimited, and the responsibility that attaches to that power is unlimited,” he continued.
Bruning pointed out that the press must be constant — “constantly good, constantly strong, constantly competent and constantly free. And, it must be especially strong, competent and responsible when there are poor or weak political leaders on any level of government. A government can permit itself the luxury of a good or poor, weak or powerful, competent or incompetent leadership and still survive, because the ultimate power rests always with the people, but this will remain true only if the press remains strong and competent and retains its sense of responsibility.
“The press gains its power from the fact that it is the eyes and ears of the readers,” he said. “It goes where the reader cannot go; it asks questions the reader cannot ask; it explains what the reader does not know.”
He said that a free press is the most powerful freedom that any people can have, and “it is for that reason that those who would destroy or subvert freedom first must destroy or subvert the press and turn its power to their ends. Freedom of the press must be constantly guarded, not only by the press but by all free people.
“We learned how to provide mass communication through movies and television but have not yet learned what to communicate. The lag between material progress and social progress has produced hippies and yippies; demonstrations and race riots; revolts against established philosophies and revolutionary codes of conduct.
“I do not feel the press, in good conscience, can be content with merely catering to popular desires. The press has the power to guide and encourage; it has the power not only to give the dross that may satisfy many, but to show the gold that can be refined from the best of culture.”
Oren Campbell, editor of the Idaho Free Press, Nampa, keynote speaker Friday morning told the 350 students that his advice was to stay out of journalism — “unless you have honesty, integrity, curiosity and tact.
“Stay out of journalism unless you are prepared to work hard, lose sleep, work long hours, make deadlines, tolerate insults, and listen to editors whom you swear don’t know as much as you do.
“And now that I have discouraged 95 per cent of you,” he said, “will the other 5 per cent please join me in my love affair with journalism. I am hooked, and I am sure you will be, too. It is the most fascinating life in the world,” he concluded.