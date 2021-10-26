Highway Radar Demonstrated

This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1954, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
About 50 Lewiston area residents witnessed a demonstration of a state police radar unit on the North & South Highway in North Lewiston yesterday and those questioned said they favored its use on Idaho highways.
The unit, which automatically registers the speed of passing automobiles, already is being used at Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Boise. It is being demonstrated to let motorists know it is being used and show them how it operates.
At yesterday’s demonstration the unit was used for speed checks and to test the speedometers of about 15 to 20 cars — including Lewiston’s two police cars. State police said speedometers tested ranged from 2 to 12 miles per hour off. State policemen taking part in the demonstration were Lt. Jack McGinnis of Coeur d’Alene, Lt. Robert McCall of Boise, Patrolman Dean Bennett of Boise, and Patrolman Frank Shoemaker of Lewiston.
They said Idaho’s fatality rate already is about 13 per cent higher this year than in 1953, while the national rate has decreased 6 per cent. Use of police radar in other states has cut the fatality rate, they added. Use of radar, they said, will not constitute “speed traps” or “behind-the-billboard-enforcement,” since the units will not be hidden and highways on which they are used are posted with “radar checked” signs, along with the speed limit signs.
Two Officers Operate
Each unit will be operated by two officers, one at the unit and the other a mile away with a police car to intercept speeders. The man at the unit will radio the license number of speeders to the patrol car.
According to state police, the unit is so sensitive it will record any change in speed and even the change of gears of a vehicle passing through, its beam. It registered McCall’s speed when he trotted though the beam. A graph on the unit shows the highest speed of a vehicle passing through its beam. If its is excessive, the officer operating it writes in the date, time, location and license number of the vehicle and the graph is presented in court.
The range of the radar depends on its height from the ground. At 3 feet it has an approximate range of 156 feet. The transmitter unit can be mounted on a tripod for height adjustments, thus increasing the effective range of the equipment.
State Policeman Frank Shoemaker said a radar unit at Boise brought about 112 citations in one day for speeding through school zones. Despite two “not guilty” pleas, he said, there were 112 convictions. “They have had no trouble with speeding through school zones.” Shoemaker said.
Police said that at Toledo, Ohio, radar speed detection led to 10,080 arrests and the same number of convictions.
Opinions Asked
Since there have been complaints in Idaho and other states about use of radar detection of speeders, several who attended yesterday’s demonstration were asked their opinion of use of the unit.
Mayor D. K. Worden said that on the basis of results from other places where radar has been used, “I think it is certainly going to be very satisfactory. It more or less removes the human element in judging lawbreakers, which is always an advantage. It has been used in several other cities — at Boise very effectively. I was very impressed with it and think it will be a great addition to law enforcement. I understand there has been quite a bit of resentment against it, but there is always resentment by lawbreakers. It is certainly a fair and impartial way of picking up traffic violators.”
Capt. Clarence H. Lee, acting police chief, said he approved using the unit. “It is something we need and can use,” he said. “I was over in Washington (where radar is used) last week and they have the motorists slowed down over there. They are driving almost on the dot of the speed limit, and speed is one of the greatest factors in accidents. Time is the safest and cheapest insurance if motorists only use it. I think it will be a good idea if motorists get their speedometers checked so they won’t be fooled on their speed.”
Deputy Sheriff W. A. (Abe) Frye said he thought it was “a very effective method of catching speeders.” Asked if he felt it took unfair advantage of the motorist, he replied, “Well, it’s out there in sight. If they’re not breaking the law they have nothing to be afraid about.”
“I believe it lessens traffic deaths,” Mrs. Ingvar Petersen of Clarkston said. “It has been endorsed by the Federated Women’s Clubs of Washington.”
“I think it’s all right,” said Ted Larrabee of Lewiston Orchards. “We have heard a lot of pros and cons about it but I think it’s all right.”
“Speeders can spot a patrol car, slow down and avoid arrest,” said Al Bullard of 209 11th St. “But with radar they don’t know when to slow down since they don’t know where it is. That will make all drivers more careful.”
Shoemaker said motorists will be given ample warning before a unit is installed in the Lewiston area. “It seemed to be accepted by all who attended the demonstration,” he said.
The unit also was demonstrated at Orofino and Grangeville yesterday afternoon.