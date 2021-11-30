This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The high school grammar grade and the normal training department met in a game of football yesterday afternoon on the college campus. Neither side was able to score in the first half. In the next half the high school kicked to the normals and bracing up sent Flickenger and Anderson for 25 yard runs. Then they sent Gwin over for a touchdown and Flickenger kicks goal, making six to nothing in favor of the high school. Normals receive kick again and lose on a fumble. Fix and Flickenger went for fifteen yard gains and Gwin another touchdown. Flickenger failed to kick goal, leaving the score eleven to nothing.
The star players were Flickenger and Gwin. Fix made good tackles and Captain Mitchell did excellent headwork.
For the normals, Crum was the star for running with the ball and was good on defense. Doyle and Carlson played well on defense.
Following is the lineup:
High School Normals.
Foresman | center | Taylor
Allen right | guard | Goodwater
Porter | left guard | Michaels
Miller | left tackle | Stookey
Anderson | right tackle | Pat Doyle
King | left end | Edminston
Cadwell | right end | Taylor
Gwin | full back | Crum
Flickenger | right half | Carlson
Fix | left half | Doyle
Mitchell | quarter back | West