The Clarkston Jaycees were out to get J. Paul Fitzsimmons Thursday night, and indeed the club did — a pie right In his face. Fitzsimmons, the district 11 state vice president, was one of seven club officers who had failed to bring a new member into the club during a specific time period.
In fact, so determined was the club that Fitzsimmons should have a pie in his face that it bid $19.75 for the pie — an all-time record at the club.
Fitzsimmons could also bid for the pie, which was auctioned off, but eventually lost to the combined efforts of club members who pooled their resources.
Three other club officials also got a soggy love splash — Gerald Nowlen, secretary; John Anderson and Lafe Wilson, both directors.
The pie for Lafe Wilson is particularly ironic because it was he who was auctioning the pies off.
Three officers escaped the sloppy saga by purchasing their own pies: W. C. Henderson Jr., president; Conrad Flechsig, a director; and Robert Maasen, treasurer.
The pies were not the whipped cream variety frequently seen on television. These were chocolate, strawberry, butterscotch and other flavors of pie.
Douglas G. Bingham, Lewiston, and Clifford Fauver, Clarkston, were accepted as new members.
Preceding the dramatic pie-throwing climax to the evening, the Jaycees in a serious moment conducted campaign night, during which candidates for officer positions each gave a short speech on his stand on a variety of topics. The election will be Thursday.
Nominated from the floor and added to the list of announced candidates were Dennis R. Moore, for second vice president; Thomas Harvey, Joseph Wilson and Andrew Cady, for directors.
This story was published in the March 22, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.