This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Secretary J. H. T. Smith, of the Northwest Livestock association, arrived in Lewiston last night from Pullman and will spend the week here on work in connection with the Northwest Livestock show, the annual exhibition of which occurs the week of November 29 - December 4.
“The principal object of my visit here at this time,” said Mr. Smith, “Is to see that the grounds are put in shape for the exhibition. This work must be attended to at this time, for when the rush comes such matters could not receive proper attention. We know now that the exhibition will be much larger than that of last year and so we must anticipate this condition and have everything in readiness. I will spend the week here cooperating with the local committees.”
Mr. Smith has just received a letter that gives promise of the fine herd of Guernsys from the Chicona farm, owned by A. L. Gile of Chinook, Wash., being brought here. Mr. Gile has written for entry blanks. His cattle were in competition at the Panama-Pacific exposition and took down more money than any other northwest herd in that classification. Mr. Smith has also received entries from Walter J. Domes of McCoy, Oregon, who will, show Ayrshires. This is the first year that the Ayrshires have been allotted a classification at the show. A grand herd of Herefords are to come from Livingston, Mont. These cattle have a national reputation and are owned by A. B. Cook.
Mr. Smith recently met at Spokane G. M. Wilson, sales manager of the Northwest Livestock show. “The reports made to me,” said Mr. Smith, “leave no doubt that there will be a big sale of horses, cattle and hogs. The stuff offered represents a high standard in all lines and the sale should be the most successful in the history of the association.”
Governor Alexander’s Interest.
Governor Alexander’s view, of the value of the Northwest Livestock show is evinced in the fact that he has in a letter to Fred Wood expressed his purpose of making a contribution to the livestock show fund. The subscription will be later announced through friends of the governor here. Governor Alexander will be here at the invitation of the association to deliver an address on the opening day of the exhibition.