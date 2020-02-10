This story was published in the Feb. 10, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Onions are in plentiful supply for February. Try this recipe from U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Preheat oven to 375-degrees (moderate).
Grease 1½ quart casserole.
Peel onions; cut in half crosswise, arrange with cut side up in a casserole.
Add just enough water to cover the bottom of casserole. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover. Bake 30 minutes, Top with 1 cup buttered bread cubes and bake uncovered 15 to 20 minutes longer, or until cubes are brown and onions are tender.
For 6 servings purchase 1¾ pounds of onions. This allows for ½ cup servings. An exception to the rule is for fried onions — use 3 cups sliced raw onions for 6 servings.
Regional tastes differ. For example, in New England, corned beef is likely to be a gray color; to achieve this, processors omit the nitrates that along with sugar, salt and spices usually go into the brine that “corns” beef.