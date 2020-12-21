This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1953, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
NEW YORK (AP) — Audrey Hepburn and Jose Ferrer Sunday were named top movie stars of the year in the annual poll of critics by the trade publication Film Daily.
Miss Hepburn, a screen newcomer, was also labelled top “find” of the year because of her performance in “Roman Holiday.” Ferrer was cited for his acting in “Moulin Rouge.”
Citations for best supporting performances went to crooner Frank Sinatra for his straight dramatic role in “From Here to Eternity” and to Gloria Grahame for her Portrayal in “The Bad and the Beautiful.”
Fred Zinnemann won the nod for the ablest directing and Daniel Taradash for the best screen writing, both for “From Here to Eternity.”