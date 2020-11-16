Henry’s young, inexperienced squad turned into tigers

This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Lewiston High School has had better season records since Jay Henry took over as head football coach five years ago — but Henry says he doesn’t know if any have been more satisfying than the 6-3 campaign the Bengals just completed.
It was Henry’s fifth season as Lewiston’s head coach and the fifth straight winning season for the Bengals. But that wasn’t what Henry says made it one he’ll remember for a long time.
Instead, it was the fact that he saw a relatively inexperienced and small Lewiston squad develop into a sophisticated and potent team that was able to win Lewiston’s first undisputed Inland Empire League title since Henry’s arrival.
And, he pointed out, it was all accomplished while playing one of the toughest schedules in school history.
“When the season started, I was a little concerned,” Henry said recently. “I knew we had some good solid running backs and some good athletes at some of the other positions, But we had an offensive line with only two returners and a defense that almost had to be completely rebuilt.
“But by the middle of the season, the offensive line was playing consistently well and the defense had become an excellent unit. And we had one heck of a fine season.”
Overall, Henry said the defense was probably the biggest key to the fact that Lewiston won its final four games after starting out 2-3. He said the improvement was tremendous.
“For example, in the first three games, we gave up 81 points,” Henry said. “Then the kids began catching on. After that, we only allowed 67 the rest of the year.”
There were many reasons for the improvement, Henry said. Most of them were on the field — like linebackers Jeff Admyers and Gerry Heintz. Admyers, Henry said, did a particularly good job of helping turn things around.
“Early in the season, he really wasn’t that good a linebacker,” Henry said. “He was fine against the run but he didn’t have a clue against the pass. But as the season went on, he started picking it up and he became a darn good one by the end of the year.”
Heintz, Henry says, was just as important. He was more consistent early in the year, and remained so throughout.
“He was another key. Once he decided he wanted to be a linebacker, he was a darn good one,” Henry said. “He’s not big (160 pounds) but he really popped guys.”
Henry also talked about the importance of people like tackles Allen Gamel and Doug Osborne, ends Tim Osborne and Sam Beck, and defensive backs Brad Duncan, Dave Parks and Jim Storey.
“Allen (Gamel) was another important man because of the way he developed. He started drawing double teams much of the time after a couple games and that freed Admyers and Heintz to make most of the tackles. That’s the way it should be.”
Admyers, a 6-1, 185-pound junior, ended up leading the team in tackles with 109 while Heintz was second with 97. Beck had 74 and led the team with nine quarterback sacks. Gamel had 71 and Parks 66.
Parks led the club in interceptions with four while Storey had three. Clay Bickford and Dan McMurray, who occasionally played safety as well as split end, each had one.
Offensively, Henry feels two major factors contributed to Lewiston’s success. One was the presence of a stable of fine running backs led by fullback Mike Hantatsch and the other was an offensive line that went from questionable to solid in the first four games of the year.
“The line was really built around (John) Dodd, our center,” Henry said. “He played three years of varsity for us and was really the leader — both through action and word. The other kids followed and just seemed to get better and better.”
Tackle Scott Dillon was the other important veteran while the newcomers were led by Scott Adams, a guard. A junior varsity player the year before, he was one of those that came on strong and helped make the difference, Henry says.
“He was definitely a key. He matured a lot and rather than being a question mark, he turned out to be one of our finer down linemen this year. Scott Peer, Jeff Wicks, Mark Williams (who played middle guard on defense, also) and Ken Biery were among the others that moved out the opposition.
And when they did, It was Hanatsch who usually made the most of it. A 5-11, 190-pound bull with good speed, Hanatsch was everything Henry hoped he would be. Even though he missed one game at fullback because of a foot injury, he still managed to become one of Lewiston High’s all-time top rushers by picking up 1,023 yards in just eight games.
Henry said there were a lot of things that made Hanatsch good — leg strength, quickness, body angle — but one stood out.
“Determination. Not many have the kind of determination he has,” Henry said.
He didn’t do all the ball carrying though. Jim Chirgwin, the senior halfback who had led the team with over 700 yards as a junior, had 455 this year and played many roles well.
“He caught, the ball well, he blocked well and he ran well,” Henry said. “But his willingness to assume the role of the team player was probably the biggest plus we had. We could have been 0-9 and he would have been in there all the way, giving everything he had.”
Other top runners included Mark Binkley, a junior who rushed for 163 yards; Admyers, who filled in for Hanatsch; and Duncan, who came on strong in every phase once he overcame early season injuries.
At quarterback, senior Mike Beuke and junior Scott Arnone shared time well all year. Beuke came up with the better passing statistics (388 yards vs. 300) but Henry said he felt good with either of them in control.
And when they were throwing, they had one of the better receivers Henry can remember at Lewiston in McMurray. A 6-3, 180-pounder, he led the team with 19 catches for 454 yards. “And he averaged 23.9 yards per catch,” Henry pointed out. “That’s the best of any receiver I’ve ever had.”
Obviously, there’s a lot of talent that’ll be graduating. What about next year?
The prime rebuilding areas, Henry says, will be the secondary and the running backs and the receivers. The strong areas should be the two lines and linebacker.
“We’ve got the people, though,” he says. “It’s just a matter of finding out who they are and heading them in the right direction.”
TEAM LEADERS
Offence
Rushing No. Yds. Avg.
Hanatsch 170 1023 6.0
Chirgwin 95 455 4.8
Binkley 43 163 3.8
Admyers 33 136 4.1
Duncan 15 66 4.4
Passing Comp. Att. Yds. Pct.
Beuke 21 48 388 4.79
Arnone 15 51 300 29.4
Receiving No. Yds.
McMurray 19 454
Chirgwin 8 137
Munden 7 160
Duncan 4 38
Binkley 2 41
Admyers 1 13
Defense
Top tacklers — Admyers 109, Heintz 97, Beck 74, Gamel 71, Parks 66, Bickford 62, T. Osborne 59, Crum 58.
Interception leaders — Parks 4, Storey 3, Bickford 1, McMurray 1.