Hendricks named Sterling Savings vice president

This story was published in the April 6, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Kyle Hendricks, branch manager at Sterling Savings at Clarkston, has been promoted to vice president of Sterling Savings Association.
Hendricks joined Sterling as a branch manager of the Colfax branch in 1989. In May 1991 he became branch manager at the Manito branch in Spokane. He was promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager for the Clarkston branch in 1992.
Hendricks graduated with honors from the University of Montana at Missoula with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics.
He has received Sterling’s Community Award for his involvement in civic organizations, including the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce, Lewis-Clark Economic Development Association, Focus 2000 and the Clarkston Rotary.