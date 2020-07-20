This story was published in the July 20, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the dedication of the North Central District Health Department building at 1226 F. St.
Dr. Roy W. Eastwood, medical director for the district, said yesterday that he and his staff were pleased with the new building when they moved into it, and have remained so ever since, The department was housed in the courthouse basement prior to the construction of the building.
Eastwood noted that the health department has expanded its services since the new building was opened, and that there has been a persistent space shortage “almost from the very first,” He did not, however, feel that the problem of space was critical. “It’s much better than anything we had before.”