This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1895, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Mr. and Mrs. Jno, P. Vollmer gave a small dining Wednesday evening on the occasion of their son Ralston attaining his majority. Mr. Vollmer, Jr., is now located at Genesee where he is in charge of the large Vollmer interests at that point, and perhaps nothing less important could have brought him among his family and boyhood friends than that festal day. The dining room of the residence was decorated with the exquisite tact and harmony that distinguishes the Vollmer household, the appointments from papery to centre piece being full of grace and symmetry. The menu was from cold consommé to tutti-fruitti. After dinner there was music and dancing. The guests were Misses Tinkham, Kettenbach, Baird, Bessie and Genevieve Vollmer; Messrs Kester, McGuire, Roos, Alford and Vollmer and Mrs. A. W. Kroutinger.