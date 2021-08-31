This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A number of Lewis-Clark Empire schools opened Monday with relatively few absentees because of the harvest, which was going full steam north and south of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley under a hot sun.
The latest districts to start the 1976-77 term included Asotin, Kamiah, Kendrick, Lapwai, Moscow, the Whitepine units at Troy, Deary and Bovill; District 171 high schools at Orofino and Weippe, three junior highs and six elementary schools in Clearwater and Nez Perce counties and Holy Family Catholic School at Clarkston.
Superintendent Marshal Keating at Moscow reported his district’s attendance the first day was 2,605, including kindergarten. He estimated 15 to 20 students were absent because of the grain harvest.
Kamiah Superintendent Jerry Currin reported enrollment about normal for the first day, with few absent because of harvest. He noted a new addition to the high school library and a new elementary school library also opened. Kamiah High School is not affected much by the late harvest, Currin said.
At Kendrick, Superintendent Richard Morton reported 167 students in the elementary school, about the same as last year. But high school attendance was down about 20 to 180 Monday. Most of the absent students were in harvest work, he added.
District 171 based at Orofino opened with 2,546 students enrolled, down 15 from last year. Otherwise, new Superintendent Lester C. Diehl reported, everything was normal. Only a few students were excused for the harvest.
The Whitepine schools opened without complications, Superintendent Roger Swanson’s office reported. The kindergarten classes will begin Wednesday at Troy and Bovill.
Lapwai district schools opened with more than 600 enrolled at the Lapwai units and the primary school at Lenore. That’s about the same total as last year, Superintendent Jeff Wilson’s office reported. High School Principal Carl Johnson said only a small percentage of students were working in the harvest.
The Culdesac district, which originally planned to open Monday, postponed the beginning of its new term until Sept. 7 because of a large number of students working in the grain harvest.
Superintendent Andre Molsee said the kindergarten term will begin Sept. 20 and the class will meet every other day for full days. He asked that kindergarten children bring health records and birth certificates when they enroll.