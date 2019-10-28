Harvesting in the Manitoba region of British Columbia is practically completed while in Saskatchewan it is about 70 percent and in Alberta 60 percent done.
This information came in the telegraphic report received here yesterday from the W. Sanford Evans statistical bureau at Winnipeg.
Up to the time the northwestern part of the United States was suffering from too much rain, stopping the harvest and endangering the crops, Canada was placed in a similar position. Until about two weeks ago it was thought the harvest in the northern country would carry into late November but the rain ceased there as here and work was and is being prosecuted vigorously.
The report states that total deliveries to country points to Oct. 26, are 119,900,000 bushels as compared to 140,860,000 bushels to the same date in 1926. This shows a decline in deliveries amounting to approximately 21,000,000 bushels. During the past seven days, however, daily deliveries of wheat at country points have been exceeding those for the same period last year by an average of over 3,000,000 bushels per day. Further, that should this rate of gain continue to Nov. 2, the total deliveries for 1927 will be greater than they were by Nov. 2, 1926.
“Deliveries during the last week have exceeded those of any previous week in any year by almost 9,000,000 bushels,” the bureau reports. Relative to moisture, the telegram says:
”Up to Oct. 26, 1927, 53,500 of wheat have been inspected, and of this 22,600 cars were of contract grade 5,250 cars were durum and winter, and 25,500 cars were of non-contract grades. Of the non-contract grades 22,600 cars were co grade, containing excess moisture. Inspection returns on 5,250 cars of the no-grade grain are now available (Oct. 26) and show that 4,650 cars graded No. 4 or better, 600 cars graded No. 5 or lower, and if the above ratio be maintained it would indicate that 88 percent of the up-grade grain is of contract grade.”
This story was published in the Oct. 28, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.