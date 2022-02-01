New York, Jan. 31 —(AP)— Two of the great all-time hitters of baseball — the late Harry Heilman of the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh’s Paul Waner — were named to baseball’s hall of fame.
Chosen by a vote of baseball writers, they became the 61st and 62nd to be enshrined at Cooperstown, N. Y.
Heilmann, four times batting champion of the American league back in the roaring twenties, died last July 9 at Detroit at the age of 56. He had spent the last 15 years broadcasting Detroit games.
Waner — “Big Poison” of the Pirates’ famous brother team that awed enemy pitchers through two decades — is now 50 and a resident of Sarasota, Fla.
Led Hitters Thrice
Paul, three years older than brother Lloyd, led National league hitters three times, hitting .380 in 1927, .362 in 1934 and 3.73 in 1936.
His chief claim to everlasting fame, however, is that during his big league career he poled out 3,152 hits — the only other National leaguer besides Honus Wagner to reach the 3,000 goal in what is regarded as modern times.
The last players to be named to the hall of fame were Mel Ott, former New York Giants outfielder and manager, and Jimmy Foxx, slugging first baseman of the Philadelphia Athletics, elected a year ago.
A total of 234 votes were cast by the nation’s baseball writers with 75 per cent — or 176 votes — needed for election. Heilmann polled 203. Waner received 195.
This story was published in the Feb. 1, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.