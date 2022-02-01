Hand-Pieced Quilt Top Made By Polio Sufferer Aids Fund

This story was published in the Feb. 1, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A hand-pieced quilt top, made by a sufferer from infantile paralysis in her 70th year, was among gifts offered for the benefit of Asotin county’s 1952 march of dimes campaign at Tuesday night’s radio jamboree.
The gift was presented by Mrs. B. W. Randolph, 1235 Poplar St., a niece of the maker, the late Mrs. Ellen Alkire of Palouse.
“I know she would want it that way. She would want to do anything she could to help any other sufferer from polio,” Mrs. Randolph said in presenting the pieced quilt which had been given to her by her aunt.
The quilt is made in the so-called wedding ring pattern, with its some 2,250 small pieces all hand pieced with tiny stitches to represent overlapping rings. An estimated 90,000 minute hand stitches were required in piecing.
Plans for the sale of the pieced quilt top have not yet been announced by Clarkston Lions club, sponsors of the county march of dimes drive.
Mrs. Alkire was stricken with polio about 12 years ago, when she was in her 60s. No special funds were available for the care of poliomyelitis victims at that time, and she had no hospital care, her niece reported.
“She just had to suffer it-out,” Mrs. Randolph said.
The attack left Mrs. Alkire paralyzed from the waist down. She continued to do her own housework from a wheel chair after her recovery from the attack. Piecing of quilts, in her spare time, became a hobby. She worked at that hobby until a few months before her death, about six years ago, Mrs. Randolph said.
Counting a boost from Tuesday night’s radio jamboree, Asotin county polio fund reached $3,682.46 in the bank, G. Wilbur Lee, treasurer, reported yesterday.
Immediate cash receipts from the jamboree totaled $185.
Returns from other projects were $2,556.07 for the mothers’ march on polio, $344.79 from Clarkston schools and $588.82 from contribution envelopes returned through the mails.