It is learned that on September 5th, Judge Beatty of the federal court made an order removing Charles Halstead from the position of receiver of the J. H. Hunte estate, and that September 23rd has been set as the date for the meeting of the trustees to select a successor. The removal was made in response to a petition setting forth that Halstead had absconded, taking with him funds collected as receiver. The petition was presented by James W. Reid, representing a number of creditors of the estate.
Halstead is well known throughout the Lewiston country and the development above cited will be received with surprise in all quarters. He came to Lewiston several years ago from the Coeur d’Alene country, when he was employed as bookkeeper for Gieger & Zabriskie who were then engaged as railroad contractors on construction work in the Lewiston country. He was an expert accountant and bookkeeper and upon the completion of his employment with the railroad firm worked at periods for several Lewiston business houses. Previous to his appointment as receiver of the Hunte estate he was employed with the Lewiston Mercantile company. J. H. Hunte conducted a large mercantile establishment at Nezperce and his failure resulted in extensive litigation. He had done a large credit business and many thousands of dollars in accounts were held by him. Mr. Halstead was selected by the trustees as receiver on account of his especial competency in the work required. It is said that his cash collections reached about $3000 and his reports filed with Referee in Bankruptcy Hasbrouck showed a cash balance on hand of about $1,100, at the time of his disappearance from Lewiston. It is said his expense account accredits certain items as having been paid for which bills have since been presented and that under the circumstances it will be impossible to determine the exact amount of the alleged shortage until the accounts are experted.
Halstead left Lewiston about May 29 last and diligent inquiry it seems has failed to locate his whereabouts. A few days after his departure, his family, who were then residing in Lewiston, also left the city, going to Tacoma. A rumor has been in circulation that Halstead has gone either to Alaska or Mexico.
When seen yesterday, Referee Hasbrouck of the bankruptcy court, stated he had no information regarding the disappearance of Halstead other than that the order of removal had been made and that a date has been set to appoint a successor. Some months ago Mr. Hasbrouck wrote a letter to Mrs. Halstead at Tacoma inquiring about some record papers that he hoped to secure. In reply to the letter Mrs. Halstead stated she had no knowledge whatever of the whereabouts of her husband.
At the time of his appointment as receiver, Mr. Halstead gave a bond in the sum of $5,000 in the American Bonding & Trust company. The bond company, it, is said, has been endeavoring to locate Halstead for several weeks but without success.
This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.