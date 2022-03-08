Editorial
Before too many years pass, the state of Washington probably will complete a modern two-lane highway from Clarkston to Spokane. And, eventually, the state of Idaho will have a modern two-lane highway running all the way from Lewiston to Coeur d’Alene. The two separate highways in two adjoining states will run parallel to one another, 20 to 30 miles apart.
However, if you moved them 20 to 30 feet apart and made the Idaho highway a northbound road and the Washington highway a southbound road, you would have a modern, divided highway, along the model of the federal interstate system. As long as both states are going to modernize their present highways anyway, they might as well do so in concert and produce a lot more for about the same money for both states.
That ingenious suggestion comes to us from a Moscow reader too bashful to sign more than the name “T. Brown.” But the Brown plan is worth a hard look by both those pressing for modern highway construction along U.S. Highway 195 in Washington and those who seek improvement of the present Lewiston-to-Coeur d’Alene section of U.S. Highway 95.
Brown wisely avoids such controversies as the Steptoe Canyon Highway proposed to link Clarkston separately with the top of the hill above the city. And he avoids the dispute over where to build a new Idaho route up Lewiston Hill. He proposes only that a divided highway, built by both states, and more or less following the state line, be constructed from the top of Lewiston Hill northward. The decision of whether to run connectors to it from both Lewiston and Clarkston he leaves to chambers of commerce.
The Brown plan makes sense. Idaho and Washington could gain a divided, limited-access freeway from Lewiston-Clarkston to Spokane-Coeur d’Alene for little more than both states will be spending anyway to modernize their present two-lane highways. — B.H.
This story was published in the March 8, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.