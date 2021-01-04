This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“Our firm is just at the close of its first season’s business, and instead of our entry into the Lewiston business field being an experiment, as Mr. Wetterborg and myself had partly figured it, the results have been most gratifying, in fact far beyond our expectations.” The speaker was George F. Beckman, of the house-furnishing firm of Beckmann & Wetterborg, and the statement above came in reponse to an inquiry as to business conditions at the close of the year.
“When we purchased the R. L. Pennell business we realized the great field here, affording as it does wonderful opportunities to one alive and alert at all times to the varying conditions. We started in business here with an idea and now we realize that we are being rewarded. The idea we held and transformed into a reality is to sell goods on such a small margin of profit that for persons to send out of town would be ridiculous. We want to correct the error that possesses some, that they can buy cheaper by sending to the outside, and we have proven such is not the case, and will continue to demonstrate at every turn that it pays to preach and practice the home industry way of doing business.”
In speaking of Lewiston’s future Mr. Beckmann stated at this time the city was stepping from a big retail place only to a remarkable wholesale and retail center. “With the railroads on the eve of building,” said he, “the richest copper country in the world will be pierced, that lying along the Snake river, and the fields of copper along the Salmon river should compare favorably with the noted Coeur d’Alene mines. The wonderful Ten Mile section on the south fork of the Clearwater, and the fact that we have almost at our very doors the largest body of standing timber in the world, are also capable of producing startling results, and in this connection, that the owners of the properties are at this time figuring on starting extensive operations.
“What I consider the richest farm lands in America lie along the Camas, Nezperce and Clearwater prairies. The crops they raised are equal in quality and quantity to the acre of any anywhere, and with the diversified farming idea prevalent, there is room for ten times as many tillers of the soil as are found there at present.
“Then again we have our famed fruit lands, and the orchard section is one in which every man, woman and child should take pride, for it is unequaled anywhere. It bespeaks great praise for the man responsible for the developing of such a project. The lay of the land, the rich soil, the water pressure, fine streets, uniformity in parking all go to make our orchard section a most desirable home place.”