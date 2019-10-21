With the frosty nights turning the apples rosy red in a hurry, calls for 40 apple pickers in the Clarkston district were received yesterday by Ray Butler of the Lewiston office, U.S. employment service, and Paul Wood, emergency farm labor administrator for Nez Perce county.
Up to now, workers have been doing color picking chiefly as the apples were turning slowly. Now some growers fear a freeze will start the apples dropping, and are anxious to get their crops in as soon as possible. Details as to transportation and pay will be given at the employment office.
Potato picking is increasing in the Genesee area, and more spud pickers, 15 to 20, are wanted in that district, according to calls received here by Wood and Butler.
This story was published in the Oct. 21, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.