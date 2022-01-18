This story was published in the Jan. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Hollywood, Cal., Jan 17. —(AP)— Greta and Rouben were back in Hollywood today — unmarried.
Garbo, the Swedish girl whose romances have been as enigmatic as the shroud of silence she has chosen as her public garb, maintained her silence and seclusion.
Mamoulian, the young director from Tiflis, who was her five-day companion on a jumpy trip through Arizona, laughed and talked, but just a little bit.
“Just a little vacation trip,” he said. “There seems to have been quite a stir, doesn’t there?”
Did Garbo talk, and If so, what about, he was asked.
“I can’t do that,” he parried, declining to reveal even what they talked about, if anything.
Sure Of One Thing
But they were not married, be was certain about that. There were no plans for a marriage in connection with the trip, he said.
“Is there any romance between, you?” the man from Tiflis was asked.
“Oh!” he demurred. “I think that question is too personal, don’t you?”
Then he added that if there should be a marriage in which he was a principal there would be no secret about it.
He did venture to explain that the use of fictitious names in registering at the various hotels, and the speeding away from each place as soon as their identities became known, was just an obvious effort to avoid public contacts and permit it to be a quiet vacation.