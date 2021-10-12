POTLATCH — Chlea Gregory, a first-grade teacher at Potlatch Elementary School, has been named teacher of the year by her colleagues.
A two-year member of the Potlatch faculty, Mrs. Gregory taught for more than 20 years in Nezperce schools. Her husband operates grain elevators at Potlatch.
District trustees set parent-teacher conferences Oct. 27-28. Parents of kindergarten through sixth grades will meet with teachers noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and all day Oct. 28. Conferences about the progress of junior and senior high students are set for noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, Davis said.
Trustees Garry French, Gary Nygaard and Howard Fiscus will attend the state trustees convention at Boise Nov. 10-12.
Students in kindergarten through sixth grades will participate Friday in the National Right to Read program by reading silently for 15 minutes beginning at 10 a.m., he added.
This story was published in the Oct. 10, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.