This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Camas Prairie Railroad station at Greer was closed yesterday.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission earlier had approved the closure. The railroad had cited a lack of business at the station as the reason for seeking closure.
O. A. Hanson, CPRR manager, said freight business of the station will be handled at Orofino. All records were moved there.
Three auditors from the CPRR, Northern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads made a joint audit of the Greer station before it was closed.
Don Ackaret, station agent at Greer, who has seniority on the Idaho Division of the Northern Pacific, will go to its station at Potlatch.