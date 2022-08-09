Poor. That sums up this year’s green pea harvest in the estimation of Mike Lien, Twin City Foods, Inc., manager at Lewiston.
There are variations.
“Tammany was really bad, the inland Palouse was terrible, Camas Prairie was a bit better, but that was poor, also,” he said in answer to a reporter’s query.
Lien said quality was “adequate” but yields were “very poor.” He declined to provide a figure on the percentage of normal in this drought year. Others have placed it at 40 per cent or less.
Lien agreed that instead of the normal harvest of many pods and many peas to a vine, vines this year often had only two or three pods and only that many peas to a pod.
As a result, Twin City Foods employed only about 250 this summer and operated its Lewiston processing plant with only one shift, That’s in comparison with a normal summer work force about 350, often working two shifts or with considerable overtime.
Lien said work in the field ran into overtime hours this year. He said it was either that or two shifts in the field to keep one short shift operating at the plant. Two field shifts are impractical, he added. With this year’s harvesting operation winding down last Friday evening, the Lewiston plant already is beginning to swing into its wintertime operation.
This involves repacking West Coast peas shipped here frozen and in bulk.
“The coastal crops were fairly normal this year so our winter operation will be about normal,” Lien remarked. This work employs about 35 and continues until the next harvest season.
As a result of this year’s harvest, Twin City’s operations “won’t be curtailed, but there will not be any major capital changes” at the plant, the manager said.
Although pea processing has ended, the firm will continue to irrigate its 160-acre waste water treatment field on Lewiston Hill to be certain it gets an adequate grass seed crop to help build the grassy turf.
Use of the steep-sloped treatment field began last year after the Environmental Protection Agency tightened water quality standards to the point that putting pea processing water into the river was impractical.
Serious erosion problems developed last year because the young grass plants hadn’t gotten a good foothold.
This story was published in the Aug. 9, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
