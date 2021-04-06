This story was published in the April 6, 1968, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Permission was received from Lewiston city officials yesterday for a silent parade Sunday as a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, killed Thursday at Memphis, Tenn.
The parade will be led by the Rev. C. Richard Boyd, pastor of the First Methodist Church. Mr. Boyd said yesterday the parade will start at the church at 6th Ave. and 8th St. approximately at noon.
The line of march will be from the church to the Nez Perce County courthouse, where a brief prayer service will be held.
Mr. Boyd said no organization is sponsoring the parade, and that he is solely responsible for its organization. He added that all individuals and groups in the area are invited to participate.
Permission for the parade was given by Police Chief William D. Siler and City Manager William G. Steffey. Lewiston does not require a parade permit, but does require prior notice.
Mr. Boyd said yesterday that he had received about “half a dozen” telephone calls objecting to the parade.