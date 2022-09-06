Great Roper Montana (Jr.) Back

BEST IN THEIR FIELD — Montie Montana Jr. (right), shown with his famous father when they performed trick and fancy roping at the 1952 Lewiston Roundup, is returning this year to carry on the family tradition. Young Montie, only 17 in his debut here, is considered second only to his father in handling a lariat.

The greatest family name since Will Rogers in trick and fancy roping, Montie Montana, has been added to the “extras” for the 20th annual Lewiston Roundup.

Montie himself, who last appeared at the Roundup in 1952, won’t be here in person, but his 28-year-old son, Montie Jr., and his wife and two young children have been booked for the three performances this weekend.

