This story was published in the May 10, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Lewis-Clark Center for Arts & History has received a $10,000 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council to create a permanent historical display of artifacts from an early Chinese temple in Lewiston.
The council also committed another $5,000, contingent upon acquisition of local matching funds, for completion of the project.
The restoration project and permanent display evolved from efforts last year by Rep. Deanna Vickers to procure priceless historic artifacts that were deteriorating in a little-maintained building near the original temple site.
In an effort to prevent continued deterioration and the ultimate destruction of the artifacts — dating to the mid-1800s — Vickers asked for their donation to LCSC’s new Center for Arts & History.
With assistance from Gordon Lee and other members of the JOSS Society (a group of Chinese men who maintained the altar for a number of years after it was removed from the temple), the items were obtained late last year.
Grant funding from the Humanities Council will enable the Center to arrange for cleaning, restoration and identification of the temple artifacts and the creation of a permanent public display at the Center.
When completed, the exhibit will include:
Re-creation of the original temple’s worship atmosphere, to the extent possible.
Temple artifacts — original furnishings, including the altar and other related items, restored and assembled to present the temple area as it originally appeared.
Photographs and memorabilia contributed by descendants of Lewiston’s early Chinese population.
An overview of the temple history and the influence of Lewiston’s Chinese population on the community and region.
A video production that draws on oral history interviews with residents and/or descendants of Chinese families and members of the Joss Society.
The first of several major permanent displays planned for the center, the Chinese exhibit will stimulate greater understanding and appreciation by the public of the historical and religious contributions the Chinese population made.
The exhibit’s high visibility and association with other historic displays afford a unique and unprecedented opportunity while complementing existing programs that combine such disciplines as history, linguistics, religion and social science.