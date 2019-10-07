This story was published in the Oct. 7, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Grangeville — Oct. 7 — (Monday) — Fire breaking out at 1 o’clock this morning destroyed the large home owned by Mrs. Lydia Mathers on Cook street and several out-buildings before it was brought under control after a desperate battle by the volunteer fire department.
No one was in the house at the time of the fire and its origin is a mystery. The Mathers family is living in the Blue Bird restaurant, operated by Mrs. Mathers.
The flames lighted up the residential section of town and practically all the citizens were aroused by the alarm. Nearby residences caught afire, but the flames were extinguished before they made any headway.