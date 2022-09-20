This story was published in the Sept. 20, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
If put into effect, cancellation of reduced rail shipment rates on grain, ordered Wednesday by the Interstate Commerce Commission, could result in a sharp loss of income to Lewiston area wheat growers, two grain and wheat officials said here yesterday.
Although individual rates vary in the northern Idaho, Washington and Oregon area for shipments to Pacific ports, the ICC cancellation could mean perhaps an average of 4.8 cents more per bushel or 8 cents per 100 pounds in freight charges, said Herbert L. Powell, general manager of Lewiston Grain Growers, Inc.
“This could mean quite a bit to producers of our area,” he said. “It would mean that money they’ve had available here would go out in freight rates.”
Powell said the rate increase ordered for the railroads also could “open the door” to higher freight rates for other forms of transportation involved with grain shipments.
Appeal Expected
Powell and Ellis Odberg Jr. of Genesee, president of the Nez Perce County Wheat Growers Ass’n, said they expect the ICC ruling to be appealed to the courts.
On Wednesday, Randall B. Kester, general solicitor for the Union Pacific Railroad at Portland, said if the ICC does not change its stand, the railroads involved probably will take the matter to federal court.
The ICC ordered canceled by Oct. 31 the reduced limited-transit rail carload rates on grain which had been in effect since Sept. 30. 1960, saying the rates were unjust and unreasonable.
Protests on the reduced rates have been made by barge lines operating on the Columbia River and others.
Odberg said he had anticipated a court appeal of the ruling “no matter which way it went.” He noted that in a somewhat similar case involving shipments on the Mississippi River, the U.S. Supreme Court last spring ruled in favor of the lower rates.
