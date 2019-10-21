The general opinion that the brand of baseball played in the major leagues this year wasn’t up to the standard of that shown in pre-war days was soundly endorsed yesterday by two Lewiston baseball fans, Dr. E. G. Braddock and Sam Collins, who saw the final two games of the 1943 world series at Sportsmen park, St. Louis.
“With such great players as Enos Slaughter, Terry Moore, and Joe DiMaggio, to mention a few, gone, the fan can’t expect to see the same type of ball,” Mr. Collins, president of the Idaho Falls ball club in the Pioneer league in 1940-41. said.
Most of the 1943 players are either too young or too old, in the opinion of Dr. Braddock. The youngsters in normal times would probably be warming the bench. Both agreed that the outstanding player in the games which they saw was Joe Gordon, outstanding New York second baseman.
Started With Pitch
“He started with the pitch and seemed to know which way the ball was going to go before the batter swatted it,” Collins said. “The Cards just couldn’t hit one by him.” The best play of the games, in Dr. Braddock’s opinion, was made by Gordon when he went over behind second base to take a ground ball and throw out the runner at first.
“The pitching by both teams was the best I have ever seen,” Dr. Braddock said. It was the first world series for either he or Mr. Collins, but both have seen major league ball games previously. Collins also spoke of the excellent pitching.
Besides Gordon, Mr. Collins named Frank Crosetti, Yankee shortstop; two New York pitchers, Marius Russo and Spud Chandler; and Bill Dickey, veteran New York catcher, as outstanding players in the St. Louis games. Dr. Braddock picked Martin Marion of the Cards to go with Gordon as his favorite players.
Seats Were Best
The Lewiston residents had fine seats in jammed Sportsmen’s park right behind the Yankee dugout. Wives of New York players were sitting near them with Mrs. Dickey and Mrs. Gordon very close.
“Dickey is still a kid at 36,” Mr. Collins declared, as he praised the New York catcher. “He was one of the outstanding players on the field, and I think he’s got plenty of ball games left in him yet.”
Collins rated Musial of St. Louis and “King Kong” Keller of the Yanks as the outstanding outfielders. Stainback of New York is a great fielder, but his hitting is weak, the Lewiston fan believed.
Mr. Collins found plenty of food during the three-weeks visit of he and his wife in Iowa. Ham, bacon, and steaks could always be found in restaurants, he said, and candy and gum in retail stores. The war seemed a long way off there, he asserted.
This story was published in the Oct. 21, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.