Grangeville, April 4. — (Special to The Tribune.) — The reports from Salmon river state that the rain was welcome; that the orchards are in bloom and spring well advanced. The weather, this winter has been very favorable for the sheep industry and this, taken together with the increased number of sheep, indicates a larger clip of wool. Because of the increase, wool sacks are in demand generally. The lambing is in full swing, and as the weather has been very favorable the crop is a heavy one. This year there will undoubtedly be enough shearers in the country to have the clip finished by June 1.
Firemen Elect Officers.
At the regular meeting of the fire department, held at the Commercial club rooms, the following officers were elected: President, Thomas Ward; secretary, Don Fisher; treasurer, A. M. Baker; finance committee, W, H. Campbell, Chester Arnold Clarence Pettit; chief, H. Rothwell; assistant chief, Chester Arnold.
The arrangements for the firemen’s dance, to be given April 12, were reported complete. The matter of giving some home talent play for the benefit of the fire company was discussed and left to a committee composed of George Algie, Thomas Ward and A. M. Baker, to consult with Mr. McKay, late of the “Ruth Craven” company.
Other Grangeville News.
M. O. Cawling, of Clearwater, is in the city visiting friends. Mr. Cawling was a member of the Grangeville high school graduating class of 1907 and later completed a course at W. S. C.
F. E. Wyatt, of Whitebird, is in the city.
Al Hughes is a visitor from Cottonwood.
W. W. Croftner, of Ferdinand, is a business visitor in the city.
Frank Ewing, of Stites, is in the city.
E. C. Smith, of Whitebird, is a city visitor.
Mrs. Sadie Walker was a visitor from Cottonwood this week.
E. E. Bryant, of Fenn, was in the city Tuesday.
J. D. Shinnick of Cottonwood, is in the city.
This story was published in the April 5, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.