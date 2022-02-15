Good Shrove Tuesday Trick: Pancake Animal Farm Contest

This story was published in the Feb. 15, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The children in your family will love observing pancake day — especially if you encourage them to go fancy on the griddle. Pancake day (Shrove Tuesday) comes February 26th this year.
Traditionally a day of games and festivities, it’s quite in order to celebrate it by arranging an animal pancake baking contest for your small fry. Give them all a chance to bake an animal pancake and award a prize to the young chef whose design comes nearest to resembling the animal he’s aiming to reproduce.
Here’s a recipe and directions for baking the animal pancakes with two delicious toppings as a bonus.
ANIMAL PANCAKES
Put two cups of pancake ready-mix in a bowl; add two and one-half cups of milk and stir lightly until batter is smooth. To make animal pancakes, pour batter from pitcher or measuring cup with a lip onto a hot lightly greased griddle. Guide the batter with a spoon to make the various shapes. Bake to a golden brown, turning only once. Serve with butter or margarine and syrup.
SPICED HONEY SAUCE
Heat in top of double boiler, over hot water, one cup of honey, one teaspoon cinnamon, and one-half teaspoon of nutmeg. Serve warm over hot pancakes.
FROSTY WHIPPED SPREAD
Whip one cup of butter or margarine until very light and fluffy. Gradually beat in a half cup of confectioners’ sugar. Chill and serve over hot pancakes.