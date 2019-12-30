Gonzaga no longer is a member of the Big Sky Conference. But with a few more games against Big Sky teams this month, the Spokane team might almost qualify for the championship.
Gonzaga, which has played two Big Sky teams already, meets Montana Thursday night in this week’s featured game. And the Bulldogs host Idaho State Jan. 5 at Kennedy Pavilion in Spokane.
Boise State, struggling along with a 3-8 record, hosts NAIA power Western Oregon State tonight. Northern Arizona also winds up competition tonight in the KOA Classic at Billings, Mont., in a field which also includes Cal-Irvine, Eastern Montana and Colorado State.
Sacramento State is at Nevada- Reno in the only game scheduled New Year’s Eve on Friday.
Big Sky teams don’t start league play until mid-January.
The Montana-Gonzaga game will be the latest round in one of the region’s oldest rivalries. The two teams have played 141 times in the past.
This year, Montana is 10-1 and 8-0 at home. Gonzdga is 4-5 but posted an 80-77 victory over the Grizzlies in their meeting last year.
Montana is led by senior forward Derrick Pope, who is averaging just under 17 points per game and eight rebounds. The Bulldogs are led by Bryce McPhee, a 6-3 junior forward who is averaging about 15 points and four rebounds per game.
Earlier this season, Gonzaga beat Boise State by six points at home and lost to Weber at Ogden by 24 points.
“Gonzaga is very similar to us in the style they play,” said Montana Coach Mike Montgomery.
“They have a big front line and get a lot of scoring out of their guards. (John) Stockton is an excellent ballhandler and they are a very intelligent team.”
Montana also hits Washington Monday. “Nobody thought very much of Washington and all of a sudden they’re 9-3 and coming off a win against Missouri, which was ranked sixth in the country. That’s typical of Marv Harshman’s teams. They play very well together and this will be a tough road test for us.”
“Both of these teams (Washington and Gonzaga) are similar to the teams in the Big Sky, so this will be a good preparation for our conference schedule. We have to be able to compete against teams of this caliber at home and on the road.”
This story was published in the Dec. 30, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.