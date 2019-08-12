This story was published in the Aug. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The first claim was located 100 years ago today in the Florence Basin southeast of Grangeville, ushering in one of the biggest gold strikes in Idaho history.
Miners by the thousands poured into the region after a prospector, stopping in a high, boggy meadow, had found gold in the roots of an upturned tree.
More than $3-million in gold was taken out of the basin before the strike petered out.
One of the lucky miners, Jacob Weiser, took out as much as $6,000 in gold dust in a single day.