This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Although several hundred fewer birds were produced in Asotin county this year, the crop of turkeys is adequate to meet the local demand for Thanksgiving, according to reports from growers yesterday. Birds are retailing at 28 cents a pound in Clarkston and Lewiston with the possibility of higher prices before the holiday season is over.
Among the extensive turkey producers are Mrs. W. C. Halsey, Jerry, Mrs. Howard Roup, Mrs. Plen Hodge, and the Parson Bros., Cloverland. There are a number of farmers who have smaller flocks which have fattened on grain in stubble fields and will be in fine condition to make appetizing Thanksgiving dinners.
Ship Some to Coast.
Some producers have established sales connection with Seattle and Portland firms and ship most of their birds away. The wholesale price is a little better in coast cities than in the inland communities.
Local markets will soon be supplied with both dressed and live turkeys in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Surplus Last Year.
The supply last year was greater than the demand, and most of the turkey producers cut down their flocks this season.
Farmers report they can make some profit by growing enough turkeys to consume the shattered grain in fields, the expense of production being slight after the birds get large enough to take care of themselves.